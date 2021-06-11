“The hotel industry is trying to get back to full occupancy without ever bringing back its full workforce,” said D. Taylor, president of Unite Here, which represents some 300,000 hospitality workers in states such as Florida, California and Nevada. “That’s bad for workers and guests, because hotel executives are using covid-19 as an opportunity to eviscerate housekeeping jobs and cut cleaning services … Housekeeping jobs are the backbone of the service economy, and taking these jobs away means that many working families and especially communities of color might never recover.”