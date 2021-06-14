Many first-time buyers prefer a move-in ready home or, even better, new construction so they don’t have to worry about repairs or replacing appliances and systems. While that adds another challenge to the home search, there are newly built condos available in the city for less than $400,000.
For example, the Benn, at 4442 B St. SE in the Fort Dupont neighborhood, is a newly built eight-unit building with condos priced from $299,999 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom lower-level unit to $384,999 for the remaining third-floor unit, which has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a parking space. Monthly condo fees are $275, which includes water, trash, sewer and snow removal. Property taxes are to be determined.
A first-floor unit with 980 square feet is listed at $324,999. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is aboveground and has similar features to the other condos. Each has an open floor plan, hardwood floors, stone countertops in the kitchen, upgraded lighting and stainless-steel appliances. Every unit includes a washer and dryer.
Four of the units are reserved for buyers with an income of a maximum of 120 percent of area median income, which is $126,000 for a household of four people.
The Benn is 0.6 miles from the Benning Road Metro station and 1.3 miles from the upcoming Benning Market, an office and retail site with a planned food hall and marketplace called Market 7, which will be similar to Union Market. The community is near Fort Chaplin Park and Fort Dupont Park and is less than one mile from the Washington Tennis and Education East Capitol Campus, the Fletcher-Johnson Recreation Center and the Benning Stoddert Recreation Center.
Assigned schools include Plummer Elementary, Sousa Middle and Anacostia High. The elementary school is rated average compared with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org, and the middle and high schools are rated below average.
For a video tour, visit https://vimeo.com/531349799
For information, call real estate agent Cher Castillo at McEnearney Associates at 202-270-0767.
