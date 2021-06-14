Comment: I am over 65 and had a similar problem to your reader. I was looking to buy a new home and was turned down everywhere for a loan. Then I found a lender that gave me a bridge loan on my condo. The lender required me to have my home listed for sale to get the loan. I used the bridge loan to buy my new condo and when I sold my old home, I used those funds to pay off the bridge loan. Even though the bridge loan interest rate was 5.25 percent, it all worked out for me. The interest rate was high, but it was for a short period of time. Would that work for the reader of your column?