Hold the trowel at about a 30- to 45-degree angle as you spread the thinset on a piece of cement board you’re using for your experiment. Get the cement board damp with water before spreading the thinset. Only put down as much thinset as you can cover with tile in five minutes or less. You have to work fast, especially if you live in a dry climate where the thinset can skin over rapidly. If this happens, the bond is poor between the thinset and the pieces of tile.