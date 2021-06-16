But that changed around 2018, when Myers found out the tenant had died and her daughter had moved into the home. The Colorado woman who moved into the house not only stopped paying the monthly rent of about $2,800 but also allegedly installed a $38,000 roof on a home she did not own. When the woman told the contractor to “drop dead” after they asked for payment, the company reportedly put a lien on the house without Myers’s knowledge, Foster said.