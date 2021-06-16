Administration officials have indicated both publicly and to Capitol Hill that Biden is willing to let negotiations play out a little longer, but not indefinitely — while many conservatives will not be eager to accept much new federal spending, if any, on massive public works projects. Meanwhile, liberals led by the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are pushing Democrats to act on their own to pass on a significant, generational infrastructure package. Sanders and other Democrats are meeting Wednesday to discuss a path for them to advance some of the elements left out of a bipartisan deal potentially without GOP support.