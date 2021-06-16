There are a number of different ways of thinking about this purchase/sale for you and for them. You could say that your parents want to sell the home to you for $120,000 and give you a gift of $120,000. This gift represents the increased value of the home over the past 19 years. We don’t see anything wrong with them giving you the gift. In fact, over the years we’ve written a number of columns on how parents can give a home to their children as a gift.