Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said in a statement that the small decline in out-of-town searches in April could mean the migration trend is slowing or it could be an indication that buyers are waiting for more clarity on return-to-the-office policies. Migration from one metro area to another has been trending up since early in the pandemic because buyers are taking advantage of the ability to work remotely to move to locations that are more affordable, offer warmer weather or are close to family members.