Have a question about inflation and the economy? The Washington Post’s Heather Long and Rachel Siegel will answer your questions on Thursday, June 17, at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Long is The Washington Post’s economics correspondent, and Seigel reports on the Federal Reserve. The Post has published a guide to some common questions about inflation, which you can read here.
Write your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Looking for more? Read some of The Post’s coverage:
Sign up for The Post’s weekly personal finance newsletter by Michelle Singletary to get regular advice on budgeting and planning for retirement.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.