Similar outages have happened before. In 2019, Verizon accidentally routed much of its U.S. traffic to a single Internet service provider in Pennsylvania, causing sites such as Amazon and Facebook to stop working for many people. Last July, engineers at Cloudflare, which provides services similar to those of Fastly, accidentally pushed huge amounts of Internet traffic to a single data center in Atlanta, causing it to fail and take down websites such as Medium and the video game League of Legends.