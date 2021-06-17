Barnett said the pandemic gave her the push to do something she and a friend had been discussing for some time — start an organization to support Democratic candidates in traditionally Republican districts in Texas, by building an infrastructure that would help them make a difference and eventually win more elections. The idea had come, at least in part, from Barnett’s unsuccessful run for state House District 122 in 2018. After a second loss in 2020 and a deadly virus sweeping the globe, she quit her job as a consultant and started putting plans into motion.