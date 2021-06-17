On June 8, 2021, more than a year after my day-job employer temporarily closed its offices nationwide for the pandemic, I made my first return trip to our K Street office in Washington. Like most employers in the D.C. metro area with a remote workforce, mine isn’t planning to bring most employees back before fall, but the video production team that I work for wanted to make sure all the equipment that we had left at the office a year ago was in working order. After watching a brief video on new safety protocols and completing an online wellness check-in, I was cleared for return.