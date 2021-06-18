The first two or three weeks it was cool because it was like, “Oh, we have a vacation.” Then it was like “oh, it’s months.” Then it was like “oh, it’s a year.” Then you start seeing some of the people in this profession that are losing their jobs because clubs aren’t reopening. A lot of bars and restaurants are closing, stuff like that. The hospitality industry took a huge hit. I feel bad for all of the people who don’t have a job to go back to. I feel blessed that I am able to have a job and can come back to it and be surrounded by the people that I used to work with.