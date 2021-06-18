The pods started at $40 per hour — double the $20 hourly wage of a typical U.S. worker. Private tutors can run from $70 to $200, depending on the subject. There was so much demand that McIntosh more than tripled her staff, from 15 to 50, with inquiries from other parts of the country and overseas. She recognized this was a luxury many parents can’t afford and said she partnered with local schools to offer a few reduced-price and free spots in pods.