Testifying before Canada’s House of Commons in February, Fleites said a boy she was dating in the seventh grade asked her for a video of herself undressing. After she turned down his request several times, she testified, he threatened to break up with her if she didn’t do it. So Fleites said she sent him a video, which soon circulated among her classmates and appeared on Pornhub with the caption “13-year-old brunette shows off for the camera.”