Even as Wall Street has shattered price records riding the momentum of business reopenings and a robust vaccine rollout, investors have also anticipated a change in policy from the Fed, which had helped prop up the stock market at the outset of the public health crisis. Central bankers on Wednesday shared a mostly upbeat narrative of where they think the economy is headed, boosting their estimates for heightened inflation and signaling that rate hikes will come sooner than previously thought.
Fed estimates inflation will grow faster than projected just 3 months ago and moves up expectations for rate hike
Those sentiments were highlighted further on Friday morning. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC that as inflation climbs faster than previous projections, he sees the Fed initiating an interest rate hike at the end of next year to keep rising prices within the central banks’ target.
“We’re expecting a good year, a good reopening. But this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting,” Bullard said on “Squawk Box.” “I think it’s natural that we’ve tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures.”
Bullard cautioned that other Fed officials maintained different projections that would not call for rate hikes so soon, underscoring an ongoing debate among experts about how long elevated inflation in the U.S. will last and how to handle it. Central bankers who think that rising prices are fleeting anticipate that interest rate hikes won’t kick in until further down the line, in 2023 or beyond.
The Fed has pointed to the widespread coronavirus vaccination effort as a driver behind boosted employment and economic activity. Central bankers expect economic growth to hit 7 percent this year, up from the 6.5 percent growth projection the Fed released in March.