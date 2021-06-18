For months, investors have tried to divine the future of the Fed’s monetary policy as more Americans become vaccinated. Critics have argued that the central bank has been too slow to react to sharply rising prices, which could curtail economic growth. But Fed officials and members of the Biden administration have maintained that higher prices are to be expected as businesses grapple with backlogged supply chains, pent-up demand and the nature of comparing this year’s figures to last year’s, when prices for many goods and services plummeted during the extremes of the pandemic-induced downturn.