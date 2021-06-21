You should also verify the payment structure and platform. Some operators may collect a monthly rent check. Others may have an online resident portal where you can set up a recurring deposit from your checking account, and some have even introduced credit card payment options. Make sure you’re comfortable with the setup and know when and where to pay on time. One of the other common mistakes first-time renters make is paying late. Most operators will charge a fee if your rent is late because they have bills of their own to pay to maintain the property.