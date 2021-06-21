Shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern time Monday, the Dow was up more than 500 points, or 1.5 percent, to 33,791. The S&P 500 index climbed 1.1 percent to 4,214 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose more than 0.7 percent to 14,133.
“Despite all the hawkish spin from last week, the Fed will still likely move in 2023 and that means the US economy could still see another 18 months of support,” Ed Moya, an economic analyst with OANDA, wrote in commentary Monday. “Inflation concerns will likely moderate, with many traders needing hot prints at the end of the year to prove pricing pressures are becoming persistent. Stocks still have a clear path higher, but some traders will wait to buy a deeper pullback.”