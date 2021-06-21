Yet even in this expensive housing market it’s possible to find a bargain, especially in a condo.
For example, the unit at 14801 Rydell Rd. #301 at the Madison Ridge Condominiums in Centreville is priced at $249,900. Annual property taxes are $2,293, and the monthly condo fee is $416, which includes an assigned parking spot, trash and snow removal, water, exterior maintenance and access to the community amenities.
Amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, walking path and a car-washing station.
Built in 1987, this 968-square-foot unit includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This upper-floor end unit includes a balcony connected to the living room and the second bedroom.
The condo has an open floor plan with a living room, dining room and kitchen, crown moldings in the living area and a galley-style kitchen with hardwood flooring, white cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, granite counter and recessed lighting. The living and dining area and bedrooms are carpeted. The primary bedroom has a deep bay window with a window seat, walk-in closet and private full bathroom. The second bedroom has private access to the hall bathroom. The kitchen and bathroom floors were upgraded to porcelain tile in 2017, and the condo also includes a washer and dryer.
Assigned schools include Bull Run Elementary, Liberty Middle and Centreville High. The elementary school is rated below average by GreatSchools.org compared with other schools in Virginia, while the middle school is rated above average, and the high school is rated average.
A virtual tour visit is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KEZ1l6ZTYk
For more information, contact real estate agent Fawn Deitsch with Re/Max Regency at 540-321-3028.
