The slide follows reports that Chinese authorities have ramped up their crackdown of bitcoin miners in the country, in a continuation of Beijing’s antagonistic approach to cryptocurrency. On Monday, China’s major state-owned banks reiterated their commitment to not facilitate the trading of cryptocurrency, reinforcing a previous ban that Chinese authorities put in place to shield the country’s economy from added risks.
As with other digital currency sell-offs, bitcoin’s plummet has dragged much of the market with it. All of the 20 largest tokens by market cap fell on Tuesday, several by double digits, according to Coinmarket cap, the cryptocurrency tracker.
Dogecoin, the popular meme-token, sank more than 20 percent, to 17 cents, falling well off its high of 72 cents set last month.
In the U.S., Biden administration officials are reviewing potential oversight measures related to the speculative trading of the crypto market, and cryptocurrency’s potential uses to facilitate crime. The White House and the Treasury Department are also backing a new plan to target cryptocurrency as part of a broader effort to curb tax avoidance.