Cryptocurrency investors woke up to more bad news Tuesday, as mounting losses wiped out more than $100 billion off the market and slashed nearly all of bitcoin’s gains for the year.

The most popular and valuable token fell more than 9 percent overnight, sending the digital currency below $30,000, a significant psychological price level not seen since January. While long term holders are typically better suited to weather the volatility of the cryptocurrency, the prolonged slump has erased the astronomical gains built up this year. And those who purchased near bitcoin’s all time high of $64,000 have seen their investments cut by more than half.

The slide follows reports that Chinese authorities have ramped up their crackdown of bitcoin miners in the country, in a continuation of Beijing’s antagonistic approach to cryptocurrency. On Monday, China’s major state-owned banks reiterated their commitment to not facilitate the trading of cryptocurrency, reinforcing a previous ban that Chinese authorities put in place to shield the country’s economy from added risks.

As with other digital currency sell-offs, bitcoin’s plummet has dragged much of the market with it. All of the 20 largest tokens by market cap fell on Tuesday, several by double digits, according to Coinmarket cap, the cryptocurrency tracker.

Dogecoin, the popular meme-token, sank more than 20 percent, to 17 cents, falling well off its high of 72 cents set last month.

In the U.S., Biden administration officials are reviewing potential oversight measures related to the speculative trading of the crypto market, and cryptocurrency’s potential uses to facilitate crime. The White House and the Treasury Department are also backing a new plan to target cryptocurrency as part of a broader effort to curb tax avoidance.