“We are concerned that Google has made it harder for rival online advertising services to compete in the so-called ad tech stack,” Vestager said.
Google argues that the fees it charges for its tech services are lower than reported industry averages, and that most publishers use a range of advertising technologies.
“Thousands of European businesses use our advertising products to reach new customers and fund their websites every single day,” a Google spokeswoman said in an email. "They choose them because they’re competitive and effective. We will continue to engage constructively with the European Commission to answer their questions and demonstrate the benefits of our products to European businesses and consumers.”
The E.U. investigation is the latest of several actions by Europe attempting to rein in Silicon Valley. A 2016 EU regulation forced companies to adhere to strict data privacy requirements related to their collection and use of online data, forcing some companies to reshape their data practices for fear of steep fines. In 2019 Google became the first tech company to face serious fine in relation to that regulation, when it agreed to pay France $57 million for allegedly failing to fully tell users how their information was being used.
The global online advertising market in particular is dominated by a handful of corporations that make billions of dollars from collecting data on people who use free online tools like Google’s search bar; services which feed into sophisticated ad-targeting tools.
The investigation announced Tuesday examines the requirement to use certain Google advertising display tools when placing online ads on YouTube, which is owned by Google. The E.U. also plans to examine restrictions on third parties from accessing certain search and identity data.