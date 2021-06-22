Dickson: Previously, homeowners and buyers were basically limited to using the FEMA flood insurance rate maps to assess flood risks. Those maps are maintained regionally and are not consistently updated. Today, multiple tools exist to help homeowners and buyers better understand flood risk. Those applications include high resolution, digitized maps and probabilistic models that simulate thousands of flood events. These tools allow us to better visualize and quantify flood exposure. In many instances, these tools are translated to a “flood score,” which help consumers understand risk relativity. In most situations, the best first step is to have a conversation with an insurance agent and specifically ask about the tools available to better understand risk of flooding. Better mapping coupled with powerful computer simulations provides an opportunity to better understand exposure to all types of floods.