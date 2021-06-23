Though the agreement could amount to one of the most significant investments in infrastructure in recent years, the tentative bipartisan deal still falls far short of Biden’s initial, $2.2 trillion vision that he outlined in the so-called American Jobs Plan earlier this year. In that plan, Biden proposed paying for new spending by raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. The White House has also released a separate, $1.8 trillion package meant to invest in “human infrastructure” such as education and paid leave.