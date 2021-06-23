Buffett did not provide a specific reason for leaving the foundation or mention the pending divorce of its namesake founders, which has raised questions about the organization’s future.
In a letter announcing the move Buffett said his philanthropic goals are “100 percent in sync with those of the foundation,” adding that his participation is “in no way needed” to achieve those goals.
“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG)," Buffett wrote. “I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s.”