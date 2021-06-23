Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman who has promised to give away 99 percent of his massive fortune, announced Wednesday that he is resigning from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, saying he has been an “inactive trustee” for years.

The move comes as Buffett, 90, committed to giving away another $4.1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares, which puts him at the halfway point of his pledge.

Buffett did not provide a specific reason for leaving the foundation or mention the pending divorce of its namesake founders, which has raised questions about the organization’s future.

In a letter announcing the move Buffett said his philanthropic goals are “100 percent in sync with those of the foundation,” adding that his participation is “in no way needed” to achieve those goals.

“For years I have been a trustee — an inactive trustee at that — of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG)," Buffett wrote. “I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire’s.”