What can buyers and sellers expect going forward? Well, when buyers look for a used car, or a used item on an online marketplace, they either pay for the item in the condition it is in, take a pass or ask for a reduced price because of the condition. In residential real estate transactions, buyers will usually negotiate a price for the home and then inspect the home. This scenario gives buyers a chance to cool down after price negotiations, which are emotionally draining, take a second look at the home, and then make requests of the seller based on the inspection report.