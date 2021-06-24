The first step is to let your own VP know some — not all — of what you’ve heard. “I understand New VP recently said he thought I should be fired. Is this something I should be concerned about? Is there a problem with my performance, or anything I can do to improve his impression of me?” Your VP’s response may tell you how much you should be worried, and if your VP has your back, your questions will be a wake-up call that ignoring your antagonist may cost the company a star performer.