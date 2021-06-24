Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5 percent of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.
The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.34 percent with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.24 percent a week ago and 2.59 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average inched up to 2.53 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.52 percent a week ago and 3.08 percent a year ago.
“Mortgage rates jumped late last week in the immediate aftermath of recent statements from the Federal Reserve, before flattening in recent days,” said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. “Last week’s Fed announcement that indicated the central bank anticipates two, 25-basis-point increases to their benchmark interest rates initially sent shockwaves through markets that previously hadn’t expected any rate adjustments in that time frame.”
In the immediate aftermath of the Fed meeting, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57 percent. However, it had dropped back down to 1.45 percent by Friday before creeping back up to 1.5 percent on Wednesday. Although long-term bonds have been less reliable lately forecasting where mortgage rates are headed, they historically have been one of the better indicators, which is why they bear watching.
“In a surprising move, the yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgage rates, dropped a good bit after the conclusion of last week’s Fed meeting,” said Michael Becker, branch manager of Sierra Pacific Mortgage in Lutherville, Md. “This despite the Fed talking about raising short-term rates sooner and tapering their purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. Most expected the sell-off in bonds to continue, and mortgage rates to move higher. I think markets are concerned about the economy after much of the fiscal stimulus wanes in a few months and agree that current inflation is transitory.”
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found two-thirds of the experts surveyed expect rates to stay about the same in the coming week.
“There are two opposing forces — fear of inflation tends to drive rates up, [while] uncertainty over jobs, GDP and the economy drives money to the safety of fixed income securities, sending rates down,” said Dick Lepre, senior loan officer at RPM Mortgage. “These are offsetting at present, keeping rates flat.”
Meanwhile, mortgage applications had another good week last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — increased 2.1 percent from a week earlier with refinances once again leading the way. The refinance index climbed 3 percent, while the purchase index ticked up 1 percent. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 62.5 percent of applications.
“Mortgage applications [were] driven higher by gains in both refinance and purchase activity,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Refinances increased for the second consecutive week, as many homeowners are still taking advantage of these very low rates of around 3 percent. The housing market has been robust in the first half of 2021, but the intense competition for the minimal number of listings is pushing home prices higher and holding back sales. Purchase applications have fallen below year-ago levels because there are not enough homes for sale to meet demand.”
Despite the uptick in refinances last week, many homeowners have chosen not to lower the rate on their home loans. Zillow surveyed 1,300 homeowners who did not move over the past year found that more than three-quarters of them passed on refinancing last year, despite record low rates. Of those who did refinance, almost half saved at least $300 a month. More than a quarter of respondents said the reason they didn’t refinance is because they didn’t understand the process.
Holden Lewis, home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet, says homeowners who are thinking about refinancing their home loan would be wise to act soon.
“Imagine standing on an escalator going up while you work a yo-yo,” he said. “Mortgage rates are that yo-yo — moving up and down from day to day, but steadily trending upward. A lot of homeowners could save money by refinancing, and they may be running out of time.”
