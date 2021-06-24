“Mortgage applications [were] driven higher by gains in both refinance and purchase activity,” said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. “Refinances increased for the second consecutive week, as many homeowners are still taking advantage of these very low rates of around 3 percent. The housing market has been robust in the first half of 2021, but the intense competition for the minimal number of listings is pushing home prices higher and holding back sales. Purchase applications have fallen below year-ago levels because there are not enough homes for sale to meet demand.”