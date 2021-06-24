Rep. Darren Soto (D) in an interview: “We have to engage on postal reform by appealing to at least incremental improvements to this delivery average and talk about the farmers and farmers markets and small businesses in rural areas that could be less competitive. This is about making sure rural America has the same economic opportunities and same, frankly, health-care access and access to goods and other areas have. When we got hit by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and I was down in Frostproof, one of the southernmost points of our district, a very rural area, it was within a day that I saw rural letter carriers in jeeps going over trees to deliver the mail with downed power lines still around. It gives you an idea of what a lifeline of this is.”