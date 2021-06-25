U.S. stocks reached a fresh record this past week after the Federal Reserve reassured investors that higher-than-anticipated inflation will only be transitory.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.7 percent in the five-day period to 4,281 — an all-time high — led by gains in energy and financial stocks. Nike jumped 20 percent after the athletic-wear maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, the latest sign that consumers are opening their wallets more as the pandemic eases. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.4 percent on the week, while the Nasdaq added 2.4 percent.

In testimony to a House committee Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell repeated the central bank’s position that continued pandemic-related economic aid is necessary, that higher prices will be temporary and that it would be “very, very unlikely” for the United States to see 1970s-level inflation. He also said the Fed would not raise rates until it saw “actual inflation or other imbalances.”

Investors then focused on other economic measures. Unemployment numbers fell to their lowest since March, mortgage applications rose and personal spending, a measure favored by the Fed, climbed by a modest 0.4 percent.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will auction four- and eight-week bills Thursday.