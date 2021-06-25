The IRS is paying out the money in advance to help families get funds faster — because the credit is for 2021. Overall, the money distributed this year will be half the amount parents are projected to be eligible to claim when they file their 2021 federal returns next year. Parents of children 5 and under can receive up to $300 a month. For parents of children ages 6 through 17, it’s up to $250 a month.
The expanded portion of the credit begins to phase out at a modified adjusted gross income above $75,000 for singles and married people filing separately, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for couples. The phaseout reduces the credit by $50 for each $1,000 (or fraction thereof) by which your modified adjusted gross income exceeds these income thresholds.
To facilitate the distribution of the payments, the IRS has created three online portals. The first, launched June 14, is an updated version of the online non-filer tool it used last year to help people claim stimulus payments. The tool was built to provide a way for eligible people who don’t file tax returns to give the agency the basic information required to issue the monthly payments.
This week, the IRS brought online two additional tools for families. One portal, the Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant, helps families quickly determine whether they qualify for the advance credit. The second tool, the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, allows families to opt out of receiving the monthly payments.
Here’s what you need to know about using the portals created for the advance payments.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How can I find out whether I’m eligible for the monthly payments?
- How much can I get in monthly payments for this year?
- What are the dates for the monthly payments?
- Who should and should not use the non-filers tool?
- What can I do if I have trouble using the non-filers tool?
- Why would parents want to opt out of receiving the monthly payments?
How can I find out whether I’m eligible for the monthly payments?
The Advance Child Tax Credit Eligibility Assistant at irs.gov will walk you through a series of questions to determine your eligibility.
How much can I get in monthly payments for this year?
For each qualifying child under 6, you will receive up to a total of $1,800 in advance, paid in six monthly payments of $300. For each qualifying child 6 through 17, you will receive up to $1,500 in advance, paid in six monthly payments of $250.
What are the dates for the monthly payments?
The dates for electronic deposits of the child tax payments are July 15, Aug. 13, Sep. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. If the IRS has to mail a check, it may take longer to receive the monthly payment, given planned cost-cutting slowdowns in mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.
Who should and should not use the non-filers tool?
Let’s start with who shouldn’t use it. Eligible families who already filed or plan to file 2019 or 2020 federal returns, or who used the non-filer tool last year, should not use this tool. Don’t use the tool if your 2020 gross income exceeded $12,400 ($24,800 for a married couple), the IRS said.
But you should use it if you are not required to file a tax return because your income is too low, or you don’t meet minimum tax-filing requirements. The tool enables you to give the IRS information about yourself and any qualifying children 17 and under. It also allows you to provide the agency with direct-deposit bank information so payments can be made electronically.
What can I do if I have trouble using the non-filers tool?
The IRS is partnering with nonprofit organizations, churches, community groups and others in 12 cities to help eligible families use the non-filer tool or file a 2020 income-tax return.
IRS launches child tax credit tool for low-income families. Community groups say it’s too hard to use.
The IRS said it’s holding special events to get the word out about the online tool, which has some issues, as I recently reported. For example, it’s not mobile-friendly and requires an email address. Advocacy groups have complained that because of the “digital divide,” many Americans will have trouble using the non-filer portal.
The “AdvCTC Free Tax Prep Days” are taking place across the country, the agency said.
The events are being held this weekend, June 25 and 26, and on July 9 and 10 in Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis and in and around D.C. Volunteers or IRS workers at the events help eligible families use the non-filers tool or prepare and file tax returns.
And how can people find the locations in their area? When I checked, a list of the outreach events was buried in a news release. After I asked about this oversight, the agency posted a prominent link on its homepage.
The IRS has created an information page at irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021.
Why would parents want to opt out of receiving the monthly payments?
As with tax refunds, people are paranoid about owing the IRS. So they knowingly have more taxes taken out of their paycheck so that they get a refund. Some families may just want to get the lump-sum child tax credit next year when they file.
Others may need to opt out because someone else, perhaps an ex-spouse, qualifies to claim their child or children as dependents in 2021.
If you prefer not to receive the monthly advance child tax credit payments, because you would rather claim the full credit when you file your 2021 tax return, you have to unenroll through the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.
For a married couple, each spouse must separately opt out or unenroll. If only one spouse opts out, they’ll still get half of the total, based on the other spouse’s portion.
To stop any advance payments, you must unenroll three days before the first Thursday of the month by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. So, for example, if you want to opt out of the first payment on July 15, you need to unenroll by June 28. For the Aug. 13 payment, the deadline to opt out is Aug. 2.
Can I check the status of my payment?
Not yet. Eventually, the Child Tax Credit Update Portal will allow people to check on the status of their payments and make updates to their information, including adding their bank-account information.
In the meantime, you should keep looking for updates on the IRS information page at irs.gov/childtaxcredit2021.
This influx of money will bring a surge of financial relief to many beleaguered families. But if past is prologue, it’s likely that there will be some problems getting these payments to everyone who needs them.