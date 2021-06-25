Inflation: What you need to know

The latest: The Fed project inflation will rise 3.4 percent this year

Inflation comeback: Americans are facing the unfamiliar risk of inflation

Don’t panic: Experts weigh in on how you should respond to consumer prices increasing as stocks are going down

Used cars: Do rising used car prices mean inflation is coming?

FAQ: Why used cars, gas, airfares, meat and other products are getting more expensive?

Rental cars: Rental car shortage shows economic recovery will not be smooth

Ask The Post: What questions do you have about the economy and inflation?

Show More