Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a different snapshot of inflation in May. That measure of a different group of goods rose by 5 percent compared with a year ago, the largest increase since the Great Recession.
For months, officials from the Federal Reserve and White House have said inflation will continue to climb. And they point to a few reasons why.
Some of the price increases, they say, are driven by a fundamental mismatch in supply and demand. Supply chains that were effectively shut down by the pandemic need time to ramp back up to full speed. Meanwhile, demand for goods and services — like airline tickets, furniture or rental cars — is rebounding fast as more Americans become vaccinated and unleash pent-up savings. Shortages of workers, including in industries like retail, are complicating the picture even further.
Economists expect inflation figures to taper off in the year to come. That’s in part because the super-low readings from the pandemic’s early days, when the economy was shut down and prices fell, are gradually shifting out of the calculation.
Fed estimates inflation will grow faster than projected just 3 months ago and moves up expectations for rate hike
The Fed is urging patience, saying it will take time to fully assess whether inflation is temporary, or if price spikes will stick and reverberate through the entire economy. Last week, the Fed estimated that inflation will climb to 3.4 percent this year, before settling back down nearer to the central bank’s 2 percent annual target in 2022 and 2023.
Republicans, however, argue that the Fed is setting itself up to be behind the curve when it comes to reigning in inflation by raising interest rates. The GOP says that trillions of dollars of stimulus spending, combined with low interest rates and the Fed’s other economic supports, risk overheating and endangering the economy.