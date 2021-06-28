Despite the warning shots, cryptocurrency prices climbed Monday, with bitcoin rising 4.5 percent and Dogecoin gaining 4.7 percent. The market’s extreme volatility was on display last week, as hundreds of billions of dollars in value evaporated on news of China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining operations, then quickly recovered.
Consumers in the U.K. will still be able to use Binance for activities the FCA doesn’t regulate, like buying and selling bitcoin. In an email to The Post, Binance said the FCA notice has “no direct impact” on the services provided on Binance.com
“We are aware of recent reports about an FCA UK notice in relation to Binance Markets Limited (BML). BML is a separate legal entity and does not offer any products or services via the Binance.com website,” Binance said in an email to The Post. “Binance acquired BML May 2020 and has not yet launched its UK business or used its FCA regulatory permissions. Our relationship with our users has not changed.”
The FCA has previously cautioned that scores of crypto companies that were seeking its approval could not meet requirements for preventing money laundering. The British financial watchdog named price volatility, consumer protection among its chief concerns about the cryptocurrency landscape, as well as charges and fees and misleading marketing materials.
“Investing in cryptoassets, or investments and lending linked to them, generally involves taking very high risks with investors’ money,” the FCA said in January. “If consumers invest in these types of product, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”
Binance, which hosts 2 billion trades on its platform daily according to its website, applied to register with the FCA but revoked its application on May 17, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Just five crypto companies are currently registered with the FCA, including Gemini and Ziglu Limited, a British digital wallet company. The FCA recommends consumer withdraw their investments in unregistered assets or firms, as they are “operating illegally.”