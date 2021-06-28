Maria, a city social worker who spoke on the condition that her last name not be used because of the sensitivity of her job, dropped off some canned goods and hot dog buns to the bright blue refrigerator on South Sixth Street that has a cupboard next to it for dry goods. She was tempted by some gourmet cupcakes from a local bakery she saw in the fridge, but she ended up scooping a bag off carrots and some kale in her tote bag before she headed to her next appointment. “I’ve seen people who are hungry eat right out of the fridge,” Maria said. “I take what I can use and then give back. It’s a blessing.”