But Cleveland Park includes both high-end and lower-cost condos along Connecticut and Wisconsin avenues NW to fit a range of housing budgets, including some priced below the median sales price in D.C., which was $686,000 in May, according to Bright MLS.
For example, the condo at 3601 Wisconsin Ave. NW #401 is priced at $295,000. Monthly condo fees are $663, and annual property taxes are $844. The condo fee includes gas, water, trash and building maintenance.
Located on the fourth floor of the Crestview Condominiums, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit measures up at 692 square feet. The condo includes hardwood floors, large windows facing Wisconsin Avenue and a large L-shape living and dining room. The kitchen includes two windows, a refrigerator, dishwasher and range. The unit includes a white-tile bathroom with black accents, ceiling fans, window treatments and a large window in the bedroom.
Building amenities include a large roof deck with panoramic views of the city, a laundry room in the basement, bike storage and extra storage. A new elevator will be installed in 2021 without a special assessment. Pets are not allowed, and only on-street parking is available. Rentals of at least one year are allowed.
Crestview is located within two blocks of a variety of restaurants such as Cactus Cantina, La Piquette, 2Amys, Silver, Heritage India, Barcelona, Matchbox, Starbucks and stores including a grocery store and a pharmacy. The new Wegmans-anchored retail development called City Ridge is under construction within a few blocks from the condo. The neighborhood is served by several bus routes and is 0.8 miles from the Tenleytown Metro station for Red Line service.
Assigned schools include Eaton Elementary, Hardy Middle and Wilson High, all rated above average compared with other schools in D.C. by GreatSchools.org.
For more information, contact real estate agent Morgan Knull with RE/MAX Gateway at 202-431-9867.
Read more in Real Estate: