Downsizing. Perhaps the most obvious option to help fund your retirement is to sell your home and move to a smaller place or less expensive region. You can either use the difference from your old home equity as income, or put it to work by investing it into your portfolio. If you can, it’s worth strategically reinvesting your assets and allowing them to grow over time to give you an extra layer of financial security — and in some cases — more spending power in relation to your long-term retirement goal.