The estate lawyer we talked to about estate planning told us that you cannot get one-half of the value of the house and keep the house. In our case, there are three of us. So he said if the house is assessed at $300,000 at time of death (which it was) and only one of us wants the house, then that person would have to buy out the other two at $150,000 each. Then they’d be able to keep the house for themselves.