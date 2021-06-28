Buyers willing to swap a townhouse for a single-family home, live a little farther from a Metro station and prioritize space over curb appeal may be able to find a home priced under $400,000.
For example, the end unit townhouse at 7251 Millcrest Terr. Unit 2-7 in Rockville is priced at $335,000. Homeowner association dues are $152 per month and annual property taxes are $3,291.
Built in 1971, this townhouse has a brick exterior on the first level and siding above. The townhouse offers extra privacy since the front door is on the side of the house rather than lined up with other doors in the row of houses. The 1,451-square-foot townhouse has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the upper level.
The main level has an open kitchen, powder room and an open living room and dining room with hardwood floors. The basement is partially finished with a family room and includes a laundry room. The fenced backyard includes a flagstone patio.
One assigned parking spot is included with the townhouse, and the community has a swimming pool. The home is located 2.6 miles from the Shady Grove Metro station. Several shopping centers are located nearby.
Assigned schools include Mill Creek Towne Elementary, Shady Grove Middle and Magruder High. The elementary school is rated average compared with other schools in Maryland by GreatSchools.org. The middle school and high school are rated below average.
For a virtual tour, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5SJGQEAHQs
For more information, contact real estate agents Sarah Reynolds and Christopher Getto of Keller Williams Chantilly Ventures at 703-297-4251.
