The red stucco failed to bond to the poured concrete on the ramp for several possible reasons. It could be one or all of the following. For starters, the poured concrete walls could have been dusty. The stucco batch might not have had enough Portland cement in it or it might not have been thoroughly mixed in with the sand before the water was added. The stucco material could have started to set up, and some of the crystals may have already grown and were not able to grab well onto the concrete. The stucco may not have been properly cured so the crystals could continue to grow for days and weeks after the stucco was applied.