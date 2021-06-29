Having to pay an independent pro to install the appliance is an added cost you may not have thought about. Some of these appliances need a bit more work than just plugging them in. Many appliance stores offer installation with the purchase as well as removal of the old appliance. You should double check to be sure you have what you need to have the appliance installed, because many require extra parts or install kits. If unsure when buying online, call to talk to someone in person or ask your installer what will be needed.