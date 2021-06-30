Part of the goal of Wednesday’s meeting was to highlight ways the legal system can help prevent evictions, as well. States and localities will all handle eviction cases somewhat differently. But experts say that one of the best approaches is to intervene early, such as after a landlord has delivered a “notice” to a tenant but before an eviction case is filed in court. For example, landlords could be required to apply for rental assistance before they file an eviction in court. Courts could also slow-track eviction cases to give more time for rental relief to get out.