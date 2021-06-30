Even with Wednesday’s mixed results, the major indexes have swelled during the first half of the year, a period in which investors greeted a new president in the White House, a change in power on Capitol Hill, and grappled with the continued shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq broke all-time highs yet again, highlighting the optimism on Wall Street for an economic recovery reinvigorated by widespread vaccinations, businesses ramping up operations and consumers eager to spend after more than a year living through a public health crisis.
All three major indexes are up by double digits so far this year: the Dow and Nasdaq have climbed more than 12 percent while the S&P 500 has jumped 14 percent during the first two quarters of 2021.