Wall Street is wrapping up the first half of the year near record highs, defying pessimistic projections of a broader pullback and pushing past concerns of rising inflation and future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62 points or 0.2 percent after the opening bell Wednesday. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 25 points or 0.2 percent to start the trading day.

Even with Wednesday’s mixed results, the major indexes have swelled during the first half of the year, a period in which investors greeted a new president in the White House, a change in power on Capitol Hill, and grappled with the continued shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq broke all-time highs yet again, highlighting the optimism on Wall Street for an economic recovery reinvigorated by widespread vaccinations, businesses ramping up operations and consumers eager to spend after more than a year living through a public health crisis.

All three major indexes are up by double digits so far this year: the Dow and Nasdaq have climbed more than 12 percent while the S&P 500 has jumped 14 percent during the first two quarters of 2021.