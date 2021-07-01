Downtown Columbia, under development by the Howard Hughes Corp., is a walkable mixed-use community in the center of the city. One of the oldest planned communities in the United States, Columbia was founded by James W. Rouse in 1967 and includes 10 completed residential villages.
When downtown Columbia is complete, it will have three new or reconfigured neighborhoods with a mix of cultural, recreational, entertainment, retail, office and residential buildings. The three new neighborhoods include the Central District, Lakefront District and Merriweather District, which is adjacent to the Merriweather Post Pavilion outdoor concert venue. Nearby is the Chrysalis amphitheater at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. The community also hosts an artist in residence and numerous concerts and activities at Color Burst Park.
The Howard Hughes Corp. broke ground in April on the Marlow apartments, the second residential development in the Merriweather District. Leasing has begun on the Juniper, the first of the apartments to open in the community and also developed by the Howard Hughes Corp. The Marlow is located across Color Burst Park from the Juniper.
While rents have yet to be determined, the Marlow’s amenities will include a penthouse level lounge, fitness center and a variety of workspaces such as a lounge, a private conference room and Zoom rooms. A prime amenity is walkability to the amenities that continue to open in the new neighborhood.
