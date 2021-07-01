Producing more oil should keep prices under control. But OPEC is also wary of a global pandemic that still appears to be far from over. The pace of delta variant coronavirus infections has picked up in some countries. Public health officials in Los Angeles, which dropped its mask mandate for vaccinated people along with the rest of California on June 15, are urging unvaccinated and vaccinated people alike to don masks again inside restaurants, stores and other public indoor spaces because of the variant’s growing threat.