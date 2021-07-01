The climb in crude prices coincided with a planned meeting of OPEC oil producers and some non-OPEC partners. The meetings started Thursday in Vienna, with a key supply decision deferred to the following day.
But petroleum industry analysts say Thursday’s movement is more of a ridge in the broader, 18-month climb from early pandemic lows.
“The oil market has been in directionally clear recovery mode — albeit with normal day-to-day choppiness — since the initial COVID-related crash in the spring months of 2020,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James and Associates.
How OPEC navigates this climb could have significant consequences for how much U.S. consumers pay at the pump. Oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia want to sell more oil in line with growing demand, and OPEC is considering whether to add an additional 2 million barrels per day to the market between August and December.
“We’re seeing one of the largest demand spikes ever this year,” said Jim Burkhard, a Bethesda-based analyst with IHS Markit. “The only other demand spike that was bigger than this was last year immediately after the lockdowns.”
Producing more oil should keep prices under control. But OPEC is also wary of a global pandemic that still appears to be far from over. The pace of delta-variant coronavirus infections has picked up in some countries. Public health officials in Los Angeles, which dropped its mask mandate for vaccinated people along with the rest of California on June 15, are urging unvaccinated and vaccinated people alike to don masks again inside restaurants, stores and other public indoor spaces because of the variant’s growing threat.
“[Oil producers] are treading a tight rope to sustain more attractive prices without hurting consumer confidence while not adding too much supply ahead of the weaker autumn shoulder period for demand,” said Ashutash Singh, an analyst with S&P Global Platts, an energy-focused unit of S&P Global.
Even an additional 2 million barrels per day might not be enough to support the surging demand for fuel. As the increasing global availability of vaccines allows more economies to fully reopen after 18-months of pandemic-induced malaise, more gasoline, diesel and jet fuel have been required to support reinvigorated transportation networks.
A forecast by S&P Global analysts has crude oil demand surging by an additional 6.6 million barrels per day, with demand highest between June and August before tapering off again.
“As the world recovers from the pandemic, demand for oil is going up rapidly,” said Rick Joswick, head of global oil analytics at S&P Global Platts. “OPEC has been increasing their production, but not as rapidly as demand has been increasing.”
If oil prices continue to increase it is only a matter of time before Americans are paying more at the pump, analysts said.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline climbed to $3.12 a gallon, according to AAA. That’s nearly a dollar more than it was a year ago.
Burkhard, the IHS Markit analyst, said Thursday’s increases showed how pandemic-era market conditions have increased the global economic power of OPEC. Oil-rich nations within the bloc are the only ones capable of scaling up quickly to meet the global need, he said, which is reminiscent of the mid-1970s economy, when a Saudi Arabian oil embargo could triple U.S. oil prices overnight.
“Their market power is really at a level we have rarely seen since the 1970s,” Burkhard said.