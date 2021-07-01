Sixty years later, Funk, 82, is poised to become the oldest person to reach space. Jeff Bezos announced Thursday in an Instagram post that Funk would be joining him, his brother, Mark, and the unnamed winner of an auction on Blue Origin’s first crewed spaceflight. The flight will take place on July 20, the anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. (Bezos is the founder of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post).
Funk is a pioneer in aviation: She was the first female Federal Aviation Administration inspector and first female National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator. She has logged 19,600 hours of flight time and taught more than 3,000 people to fly, she said in Bezos’ Instagram video.
“Everything that the FAA has, I’ve got the license for," Funk says in the video. “And, I can outrun you!”
In the Instagram video, Bezos describes the plan for the New Shepherd’s journey to a wide-eyed Funk, down to the moment when the rocket returns to the desert surface and its doors open.
“We open the hatch and you step outside. What’s the first thing you say?” Bezos asks Funk. She doesn’t hesitate.
“I will say, 'Honey, that’s the best thing that ever happened to me!” Funk declares, pulling Bezos into a bear hug.
Funk is Bezos’ “honored guest” on the flight, which will also be joined by the winner of Blue Origin’s auction for the company’s nonprofit foundation.
Blue Origin has said the winner must be able to endure three times the force of gravity for two minutes on ascent and five and a half times the force of gravity for a few seconds on the way down. Participants must be between five feet and 6 feet 4 inches tall and weigh between 110 and 223 pounds.
As a young girl, Funk loved to build model planes and ships. She became an “expert marksman” at 14 and skied competitively for the United States in slalom and downhill races. She’s been flying since 1957. She is also an antique car enthusiast and “avid zipliner", according to her website.
“I like to do things that nobody has ever done,” Funk says in the video.